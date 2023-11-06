YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a van after a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

The van will have right front corner and right side mirror damage.

Around 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed on US 601, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian was identified as Christopher Eugene Phillips, 41, Mocksville.

Troopers have located a vehicle of “strong” interest, and they are working to determine if it was involved.

Charges are pending depending on the outcome of the investigation

You’re asked to call (336) 849-7811 if you can provide any information.