YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a van after a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

The van will have right front corner and right side mirror damage.

Around 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed on US 601, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian was identified as Christopher Eugene Phillips, 41, Mocksville.

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

Troopers have located a vehicle of “strong” interest, and they are working to determine if it was involved.

Charges are pending depending on the outcome of the investigation

You’re asked to call (336) 849-7811 if you can provide any information. 