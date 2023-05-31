(WGHP) — What some students dub senior pranks, law enforcement officials are calling vandalism.

Some examples of pranks gone too far: breaking and entering, pools of dead fish on gym mats, buildings egged and at one local high school, cement poured in toilets and urinals.

Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that charges have been filed against seven students who were reportedly involved in the cement incident at Williams High School.

The problem is not an isolated one. Multiple North Carolina school districts have filed charges against students this month because these so-called pranks are anything but harmless.

Williams High School in Burlington is making national news all because students broke into school and poured cement mix into eight toilets and six urinals.

“That alone was the cost of around $4,000,” said Les Atkins, spokesperson for the school district.

That’s not counting labor.

“We had about 17 maintenance workers here,” he said.

It wasn’t just the cement. Baby powder was all over the gym, inappropriate signs and balloons were all over school, mulch was in the halls and more.

“We had some of our administrators out cleaning up toilet paper,” Atkins said.

Western Alamance High School was egged, and trash was dumped everywhere.

At Southern Alamance, seniors poured dead fish in the parking lot and on wrestling mats, dumped old appliances on campus and a moped was put on the roof.

“This really goes beyond a prank at this point. This is destruction of school property,” Atkins said.

Five seniors and two underclassmen are now facing misdemeanor property damage and breaking and entering charges for their role in cement mixing at Williams High.

“They will not be able to participate in graduation exercises … for the students who were not seniors, they will be long-term suspended, which means for the first nine weeks of next year, they will not be allowed on our campus,” Atkins said.

Other districts have reacted similarly.

In Union County, two people were arrested and accused of felony damaging of computers at Sun Valley High School with more than $20,000 in damage estimated.

In Mecklenburg County, around 50 students broke into Mallard Creek High School and caused $5,000 of damage by tossing furniture and throwing trash. Some have been charged.

Both districts will prohibit those involved from participating in graduation ceremonies.

Guilford County and Winston-County/Forsyth County Schools say they have not experienced any major senior pranks, but school principals may choose speak to their students to discourage the behavior.

For their part, most students are not happy with what happened. One student leader said they should pay restitution.

“It was vandalism. It wasn’t a senior prank at all. I think they were completely out of line, and if they’re getting their scholarships and suspended, I feel like their scholarship money should be …put towards the cement because it’s $4,000 in damages,” she said.