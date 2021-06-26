North Carolina remains near bottom in COVID-19 vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Less than half of North Carolinians eligible for a COVID-19 shot are fully vaccinated. even though there are more than 2.1 million doses waiting on shelves for residents to take.

Less than 118,000 residents came in for a first dose in the two weeks since the state announced four $1 million prizes would be given out to vaccinated adult.

North Carolina ranks 12th-worst in the nation in vaccines administered per capita.

It is second-worst among states with a Democratic governor.

Those lagging numbers were the context under which President Joe Biden visited Raleigh on Thursday to urge North Carolinians to come in for a COVID-19 vaccine.