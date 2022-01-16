North Carolina National Guard soldiers in Greensboro to assist emergency crews during winter storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina National Guard is in Greensboro, helping emergency and public safety crews as a winter storm sweeps through the area.

According to NCNG,113th Sustainment Brigade soldiers are on Franklin Boulevard.

There are about 200 soldier who will be helping crews in western and central North Carolina.

  • NC National Guard soldiers in Greensboro (Courtesy of NC National Guard)
  • NC National Guard soldiers in Greensboro (Courtesy of NC National Guard)
  • NC National Guard soldiers in Greensboro (Courtesy of NC National Guard)
  • NC National Guard soldiers in Greensboro (Courtesy of NC National Guard)
Gov. Roy Cooper and NC transportation officials said during a news conference on Saturday that you shouldn’t drive anywhere on Sunday unless you absolutely have to.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says conditions will be hazardous throughout Sunday and most of Monday as well, especially Monday morning.

The Triad is expecting to see snow Sunday morning turning to a snow-sleet mix as the afternoon progress, especially to the south and easy of the Triad. Northwestern counties can expect more snow than ice.

In the late afternoon to early evening, the snow/sleet mix will change into a sleet/freezing rain mix.

It’s possible we’ll get one to three inches of snow and sleet.

Expect the sleety mix to change back into snow in the evening and into the night on Sunday.

Follow FOX8 on Twitter