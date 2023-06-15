RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davie County man who once won a reprieve in appealing his murder conviction has for now lost a bid to get out of prison.

Lawrence C. Coleman (NC DOC)

Lawrence C. Coleman, serving nearly 100 years for second-degree murder and several other felonies, has been denied parole after spending more than 15 years trying to earn his release – perhaps because he was convicted of another crime during that period.

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Thursday that Coleman wouldn’t be released now and that his case would be reconsidered in late 2025.

The commission had notified the public on Dec. 19, 2007, that Coleman was being considered for release through its Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational process that is completed and reviewed in a three-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender. That was reaffirmed last fall.

Meeting the requirements of that program can take years, and some inmates do fail to meet all the academic and performance stipulations. The commission sometimes seeks public comment on whether that parole should be granted.

Coleman, now 65, was sentenced on Feb. 4, 1985, in Davie County Superior Court, to serve 45 years for second-degree murder, but that was consecutive to sentences of 40 years for robbery with a dangerous weapon and 10 years for larceny of more than $200. Because he had appealed his sentencing, he served the lesser charges first, but all were related to the events of May 11, 1984.

Coleman’s murder charge

It was just after midnight that day when Coleman was with his friend Wilson Wommack at the home of Wommack’s mother on Granite Street in Winston-Salem. They decided to call a cab, court records say.

Joseph Gray Privetta of the Blue Bird Cab Company picked them up, and as he was driving them on Interstate 40 a few minutes later, Coleman leaned over the back seat and slit Privetta’s throat, a move Wommack testified had caught him by surprise.

Privetta didn’t die immediately, and court records say that he was bleeding profusely when he left the vehicle under his own strength. Davie County Sheriff’s Detective John Stevens testified that, at shortly after 1 a.m., he found Privetta dead in the westbound lane, having trailed blood for 45 feet, 5 inches.

Coleman and Wommack were arrested later that day in Bland, Virginia, about two hours north of Winston-Salem, not far from where Privetta’s cab was found.

Both men pleaded guilty – Wommack to accessory charges – but on April 15, 1986, Coleman won a resentencing hearing when a 3-judge panel from the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the Davie County court had oversentenced Coleman because he hadn’t used a deadly weapon in causing Privetta’s death.

The judges said the circumstances of the crime were insufficient to prove it was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” and that there was no “factor I, aggravation,” which is required for a murder conviction.

The panel said the court had “insufficient evidence” for the sentencing but did affirm Coleman’s sentences for felonious larceny and robbery with a dangerous weapon. It’s unclear how that resentencing was addressed.

Wommack, 68, has a long history of crime and time behind bars and has been free since 2018, but Coleman was sentenced for two other crimes that appeared to occur when he was in custody because he has no recorded escape.

He earned another 6 months in September 1993 for resisting an officer in Randolph County earlier that year, and on March 19, 2015, he was sentenced to 18 additional months for larceny of more than $1,000 and obtaining property by false pretenses in Forsyth County on July 2, 2014.

Parole consideration

North Carolina abolished parole in cases involving murder and rape as of Oct. 1, 1994, and the commission is charged with considering parole for offenders who were sentenced under guidelines before that date.

The parole commission, though, is only obligated to consider the cases before 1994, which leaves the murder charge as the principal offense. Coleman could be paroled on the charge from 1993 because it was not one of the crimes excluded from consideration.

But Coleman had a record of previous charges that dated back to when his teen years. He had served time for drug and burglary offenses that began in April 1974, when he was 17 years old. He was on probation after serving about two years of an 8-year sentence for burglary and drug possession when that probation was revoked following a conviction on two more drug possession charges in 1982.

The MAPP program

To be part of the MAPP program, an inmate must show a desire to improve education and training programs and a self-improvement process. There is a 3-year walk-up to release that, the MAPP website states requires the inmate:

To be in medium or minimum custody.

Not to be subject to a detainer or pending court action that could result in further confinement.

To be infraction-free for a period of 90 days before being recommended.

If sentenced under the Fair Sentencing Act, to be eligible for 270-day parole or community-service parole.

The program also stipulates that “there should be a recognizable need on the part of the inmate for involvement in the MAPP program and the inmate should express a desire to participate in improving educational achievements, learning skills, personal growth programs and modifying specific behavior.”

Coleman, currently housed at Greene Correctional Institution in Maury, has 29 reported infractions, including four since he was being screened under MAPP. The most recent, in 2021, was for disobeying an order, and in 2018 he was tagged for possession of a weapon. He also has charges for substance possession and provoking an assault, among more insignificant offenses.

If you have questions or want to comment on Coleman’s case, you can contact the commission at 919-716-3010.