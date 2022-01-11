North Carolina man indicted in the death of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

VIDEO ⬆️ Family, friends remember Ofc. Mia Goodwin at memorial service

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A High Point, N.C. man has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin in a crash back in December.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Daniel Morgan was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of misdemeanor assault by a deadly weapon, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles, and fictitious tag.

Officer Goodwin, a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave, was killed on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when two tractor-trailers collided with each other causing one to crash into CMPD cruisers on the scene of another crash, officials say.

Police said Morgan failed to move left to a single open lane on southbound I-85. Morgan failed to reduce speed and struck four police vehicles, a semi-truck and Officer Goodwin.

Morgan was screened for impairment and was deemed to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

Three other officers, Jackson Buffington, Sean Husk and Shannon Foster, were injured. All three have since been released from the hospital.