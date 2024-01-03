ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A primary candidate has been removed from the ballot by the Rockingham County Board of Elections due to prior felony convictions, according to Rockingham County Board of Elections.

On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Elections “unanimously voted” to remove Joseph Gibson III from the ballot for District 65, where he had filed to run as a Republican candidate, the Rockingham County Board of Elections confirmed.

According to the challenge, which was brought by Parnell, Gibson is a convicted felon. Court documents obtained by FOX8 indicate he was in prison in Connecticut from 1991-1999 and 2001-2004 and lived in North Carolina as early as 2006. The challenge did not identify the charges on which he was sentenced.

The challenge against his candidacy says that, due to his status as a felon, Gibson should not have the right to vote and therefore does not have the right to run for public office.

In North Carolina, a candidate must be registered and qualified to vote in an election for the office sought, and for the North Carolina State House, the candidate must live in the district for at least a year, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Felons in North Carolina regain their right to vote after their sentence and any period of post-release supervision are served, a law which was upheld in the North Carolina Supreme Court last year.

Parnell said in a statement, “The evidence was clear that Mr. Gibson had not had his rights restored and did not have the right to file for the office of Representative of District 65. The Rockingham County Board of Elections read the report and voted FOR the Challenge.”

Gibson has until Monday to file an appeal.

North Carolina Voter Registration records indicate that Gibson is registered to vote and voted in the 2020 Republican primary, the 2022 Republican primary and the 2022 general election. The board is withholding comment on the legality of Gibson’s previous votes cast.

Gibson was set to primary against incumbent Reece Pyrtle, who now is uncontested for the GOP nomination in that district.