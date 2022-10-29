(WGHP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has revealed its 2022 playoff bracket.

See all of the matchups featuring teams from the Piedmont Triad listed below. Piedmont Triad-area teams have been highlighted in bold.



4A EAST

#20 Riverside-Durham (6-4) at #13 Southern Alamance (7-3)

4A WEST

#32 Davie (4-6) at #1 Grimsley (10-0) vs.

#17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at #16 Reagan (8-2)

#25 Page (5-5) at #8 Independence (9-1)

#20 Mount Tabor (8-2) at #13 Asheville (8-2)

#29 West Forsyth (4-6) at #4 East Forsyth (10-0)

#19 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at #14 Northwest Guilford (8-2)

#31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at #2 Mooresville (9-1)

3A EAST

#18 Western Alamance (6-4) at #15 Williams (7-3)

#31 Franklinton (4-6) at #2 Eastern Alamance (9-1)

3A WEST

#17 Smoky Mountain (6-4) at #16 Central Davidson (8-2)

#24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at #9 Hibriten (5-5)

#21 Freedom (6-4) at #12 Ledford (9-1)

#30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at #3 Oak Grove (10-0)

#27 Pisgah (4-6) at #6 Dudley (8-2)

#23 Eastern Guilford (6-4) at #10 Parkwood (5-5)

#18 Franklin (6-4) at #15 West Rowan (8-2)

#31 North Davidson (3-7) at #2 West Henderson (10-0)

2A EAST

#25 Bartlett Yancey (7-3) at #8 Cummings (6-3)

2A WEST

#32 Madison (3-7) at #1 Reidsville (9-1)

#17 Providence Grove (7-3) at #16 McMichael (7-3)

#25 North Wilkes (7-3) at #8 Chase (10-0)

#24 Wilkes Central (7-3) at #9 Robinson (9-1)

#21 Mount Pleasant (7-3) at #12 Walkertown (8-2)

#20 East Davidson (6-4) at #13 Bunker Hill (9-1)

#30 Morehead (4-6) at #3 Burns (9-1)

#22 West Stokes (5-5) at #11 Pine Lake Prep (9-1)

#23 Lincolnton (5-5) at #10 Randleman (7-3)

#31 Anson (4-6) at #2 East Surry (10-0)

1A WEST

#1 Eastern Randolph (9-1), BYE

#17 Mountain Heritage (4-6) at #16 South Stokes (4-6)

#24 Cherokee (2-8) at #9 Starmount (7-3)

#20 Carver (3-7) at #13 North Rowan (6-4)

#29 North Stokes (1-9) at #4 Mount Airy (9-1)

#30 Elkin (1-9) at #3 Thomasville (9-1)

#19 Winston-Salem Prep (3-6) at #14 Swain County (4-6)

#22 South Davidson (4-6) at #11 Mitchell (7-3)

#23 Thomas Jefferson (2-8) at #10 East Wilkes (8-2)

View the full bracket here.