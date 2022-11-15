(WGHP) — Several North Carolina health systems want to keep young visitors out of hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV.

Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, children ages 12 and under are asked not to visit patients in the hospital.

This includes Atrium Health, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, CaroMont Health, Cone Health, Novant Health and Randolph Health.

There are certain exceptions. For example. children are allowed to visit dying family members in the hospital. Parents should work with the care team to make arrangements for visitors ages 12 and under.

Some hospitals and health systems may have additional restrictions. For example, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital does not allow visitors under the age of 18, except in particular circumstances.

Visitors are still required to wear masks.

Visitors ages 13 and older experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough, should not visit patients in the hospital. This does not apply to people seeking treatment.

In a recent interview with FOX8, Novant Health infectious disease specialist David Priest said he expects a “bad season” for respiratory viruses.

“All at the same time, we’re going to have COVID and all the newer omicron variants, we’re going to have influenza, we’re going to have respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and then a smattering of other respiratory viruses,” he said.

Priest said Novant is already seeing a “significant” number of RSV cases, particularly in children.