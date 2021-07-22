North Carolina Folk Festival announces first round of performers for 2021 festival

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Folk Festival announced five performers who will appear at the 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival.

The performers announced today include funk artist Shamarr Allen, swing outfit Hot Club of Cowtown, ‘East-African retropop’ group Alsarah & The Nubatones, Burlington’s own Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen, and Americana artist Molly Tuttle.

The NC Folk Festival is working to reschedule the Del McCoury Band for a spot in the 2022 lineup after scheduling conflicts forced them to cancel their 2021 appearance.

“We are excited to welcome these talented artists to Greensboro to mark the NC Folk Festival’s return to a live, in-person celebration of folk and global roots music,” said Amy Grossmann, President & CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival.

To learn more about these artists and their stories, please visit ncfolkfestival.com/lineup.