(WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper ordered all US and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset Thursday, April 6.

Flags will be half-staff in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua “Caleb” Gore.

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina (Courtesy U.S. Army)

He was among nine soldiers who died during a military training exercise on March 29 in Kentucky.

A native of Morehead City, North Carolina, Staff Sgt. Gore is a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School.

All nine Fort Campbell soldiers aboard two Black Hawk helicopters died after a crash during a routine training mission in Kentucky.

The two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) medical evacuation helicopters crashed at about 10 p.m. in Trigg County, near Highway 68, according to Nondice Thurman, media relations officer for Fort Campbell.

Those killed in the crash include:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”