RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A local community college has been named one of the Top 10 Community Colleges in the U.S.

The article from SmartAsset named 8 community colleges from North Carolina in the top 10.

As for the Piedmont-Triad area, Randolph Community College came in at number nine.

Felicia Barlow, RCC’s Public Information Officer, says “we’re thrilled about it!”

Congratulations to all of the North Carolina colleges featured.