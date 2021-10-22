North Carolina A&T State University added to Walmart’s Live Better U program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University will be added to Walmart’s Live Better U academic partners, according to a news release from Walmart.

NCA&T, along with Morehouse College Spelman College, will be added to the slate of Walmart’s Live Better U academic partners, in partnership with Guild Education.

Through the company’s LBU program, Walmart pays 100% of college tuition and books, and approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. are eligible for the program.

“As the nation’s largest HBCU and the top producer of bachelor’s degrees awarded to African Americans in North Carolina, we are an economic catalyst serving both the state and the nation,” said Harold L. Martin Sr., chancellor of NCA&T. “This latest collaboration with Walmart expands our educational impact by providing the knowledge and skills LBU students need to build their careers.”

