North Carolina A&T cancels multiple homecoming events, including Aggie Fan Fest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University has canceled multiple homecoming events, including Aggie Fan Fest.

Homecoming festivities will take place for students and alumni during the week of Oct. 24-31.

“In an effort to manage overcrowding at events, the university has canceled the parade, Aggie Fan Fest, and the annual Student Activities-sponsored Greek cookout. Gathering at the Greek plots will be considered an unsanctioned activity and will be discouraged. Any unsanctioned activity in the plot area could result in chapter sanctions. Anyone who assembles at the plots will assume any COVID-19 risks associated with gathering,” the university said in a news release on Wednesday.

The N.C. A&T Department of Athletics will require fans to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all home football games this fall, including Homecoming.

Fans should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination either via the original vaccination card or a printed or digital copy.

In the absence of that proof, they must show they have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic PCR test within 72-hours of the event they seek to attend.

To read more about North Carolina A&T COVID-19 safety protocols, click here.