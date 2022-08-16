REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local law enforcement agency is exposing a hoax that’s making the rounds on Facebook.

Reidsville Police Department posted on Facebook about a post alleging the MO of a supposed serial killer.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Reidsville, my friend was almost taken by him,” the screenshotted post says. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone and once they pull over he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.” The post also includes what is purported to be a mugshot of the supposed serial killer.

Reidsville Police Department shared the screenshot in order to debunk this hoax. “The attached post circulating in our community has been reported to law enforcement and has been investigated by multiple agencies across the country. The “warning” has been found to have no credibility and deemed a hoax,” the post reads. “However, if you find yourself in such a situation and your vehicle is drivable, we recommend that you continue on until you can pull over in a well-lit, populated area and call 911. Remain locked in your vehicle until an officer arrives.”

So there’s no serial killer running women off the road in Reidsville.