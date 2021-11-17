‘No reason’ to believe social media threat is credible, Dudley High School principal says; law enforcement investigating

Dudley High School (WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement is investigating a threat, which is not believed to be credible, against Dudley High School in Greensboro, according to Principal Lise Timmons McLaughlin.

On Wednesday, McLaughlin sent a notice to the school community after reports of a social media post that appeared to contain a threat against Dudley High School.

“Law enforcement is investigating, but at this time we have no reason to believe this is a credible threat, and so we are continuing our regular routine,” McLaughlin said.

The principal noted that law enforcement and the school address any cases of communicating a threat against a school, making a false report to law enforcement and making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. Anyone who posts or sends threatening messages may face legal consequences.

“We take every concern seriously, and students should report any concerns to an administrator, an SRO or law enforcement,” McLaughlin said. “We ask that you and your child refrain from sharing rumors on social media or by other means. By working together, we can continue to keep our school safe.”

