MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are saying that the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting did not appear to know each other.

Austin Tyler Hawks is accused of shooting and killing Agustin Alberto Villalon Luna around 8 a.m. Wednesday near the Mayberry Mart in Mount Airy.

Witnesses described the suspect to investigators after they arrived at the scene and found Luna dead and Hawks was taken into custody and given no bond.

Witnesses at the scene said it looked like someone was shot while they were pumping gas and employees of the gas station said they knew the victim to be a customer.

On Friday, Chief Dale Watson said that it does not appear that Hawks and Luna knew each other. Police also said it was not a robbery. They do not have a motive for the shooting at this time, but said that there was “no provocation.”