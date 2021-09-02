‘No parent should have to bury their child’: Community still reeling after deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students, parents, and the Winston-Salem community are struggling to make sense of what happened at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday.

“There’s this kind of sad stillness and quiet over a campus where usually some things are going on,” said John Rowland, who lives near the school.

He rides his bike near the school every day and says today he can feel something is different.

“How do you recover from that one moment when word comes to you that there’s been an incident,” Rowland said.

It’s a question many parents, like Carla Maynok, are asking Thursday night.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” Maynok said. “No parent should have to visit their child in jail, it’s just sad.”

Her daughter Neveah was in a car when the shooting happened. She drove to meet her parents. As the night went on, Maynok says her daughter complained that her chest hurt and she couldn’t breathe.

“We ended up at Baptist hospital last night where they did an EKG and pretty much said she was stressed out,” Maynok said.

Maynok’s daughter saw William Miller Jr. the morning of the shooting and even shared a cookie with him as they walked into school.

“Whoever dropped him off, I think it was his grandmother, but I’m not sure, whoever dropped him off told him to have a nice day. She’ll never see him again,” Maynok said.

Neveah told her mom Miller was funny and kept everyone in the class laughing.

“Those young men and their families, just hold these kids up in prayer, because nothing is promised, tomorrow is not promised, so hold your kids tight,” Maynok said.