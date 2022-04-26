WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Walkertown has been destroyed after an overnight fire.

Crews are on the scene of the home on Effie Lane investigating what caused the blaze.

The Fire Chief on the scene confirmed that no one was inside the home when it was on fire.

Keith Clayton, a neighbor on the scene, said that as far as he knew, the mobile home was vacant at the time, but his daughter had lived in the home recently. “The neighbor down the road came to us because she knew my daughter lived in this house. She came and knocked on my door, woke me up and said ‘the trailer’s on fire,'” Clayton said.

Officials said that the call came in around 4 a.m. about a fully involved mobile home fire. Neighbors say this is the second fire on this street. A couple of months ago another fire burned down a home next door to the mobile home on Effie Lane.

Now that they’ve determined no one was inside, firefighters are working to figure out what caused the fire.