KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in Kernersville Wednesday morning.

According to Winston-Salem Fire Department, they were called to a fire at a gas station in Kernersville. When they arrived on scene, the pickup truck was “fully involved.”

However, no one was in the truck when it caught fire and there were no injuries.

The fire caught on the outside of the gas station building and did some minimal damage to the interior, but the gas station won’t have to close the store. However, they are not operating the gas pumps as a precaution.