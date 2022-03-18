STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Breathe a sigh of relief.

Anxiety was probably high after a popular wedding venue on Belews Lake caught fire Sunday night, but it looks like brides aren’t going to have to scramble on the happiest day of their lives.

Crews were called to the Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale just before midnight. The venue overlooks Belews Lakes on Mount Carmel Road. Multiple departments responded to the fire, and as a result, they were able to contain it in a single room.

The owner of Bella Collina Mansion, Joe Destafino, reached out on Friday and said that while the upper great room wing of the mansion was damaged, the “incredible and fast” work of the firefighters helped contain the blaze. There was damage to other appears of Bella Collina, the dedicated employees have been working around the clock to make sure that no couple has to reschedule or cancel their big day.

“Which you can imagine was no small feat,” Destafino concluded. “We have many, many people to thank, and we will.”

Employees that were in the building when the fire broke out were able to get out safely. No one was hurt.

The Fire Chief on the scene said that the fire was caught quickly due to working smoke alarms, and the large response of multiple agencies to the relatively remote area helped contain the blaze.