GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A school bus got delayed by a minor crash Monday morning in Guilford County.

According to Guilford County EMS, no students were hurt when an SUV hit the back of a Guilford County School bus on NC 150. The driver of the SUV had minor injuries from the crash.

According to a representative from Guilford County Schools, the bus serving Northern Guilford High School had come to a stop and the other vehicle did not stop and hit the bus.

A substitute bus was able to take the students to school. There were only two students and a driver on the bus at the time of the crash.