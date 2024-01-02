MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — The future of a proposed Buc-ee’s location in Mebane faces a deciding vote in just over one week, and petitioners hope to convince city leaders to strike down the proposition.

On Jan. 8, Buc-ee’s representatives will have a chance to pitch their proposed 32-acre mega-gas station to the Mebane City Council, and, while the council gets the final say, the proposal failed to earn the blessing of city staff and some members of the community.

Mebane planning and zoning officials voted on Dec. 11, 2023, to recommend denying the proposal for the proposed 32-acre mega-gas station.

Now, 7 Directions of Service plans to deliver a petition to city hall on Wednesday with more than 1,000 signatures calling for the council to reject the plan. The organization says the petition “lays out a number of red flags and questions regarding the project’s perilous impacts to Mebane’s environmental health, community safety, traffic flow and overall quality of life.”

7 Directions of Service is a North Carolina environmental justice group that grew out of the Occaneechi-Saponi homelands. The Occaneechi tribe, based in Mebane, represents a branch of the indigenous Saponi people.

Organizers plan to hold a news conference outside Mebane City Hall after delivering the petition with speakers including leaders from 7 Directions of Service, the West End Revitalization Association and the Haw Riverkeeper.

7 Directions voices concerns

7 Directions outlined concerns about the potential for increased pressure on the Mebane sewer system, increased traffic and negative impacts to local waterways.

“The City of Mebane is already dealing with a deficit of clean water, and investing in expensive, critical infrastructure as a result,” 7 Directions says on its website. “Buc-ee’s 32.5 acre operation will only deplete our water resources further, and the costs will fall on our shoulders.”

The group adds that the area is historic and “especially significant to our Native American community members.” The location falls along the Indian Trading Path or Catawba Path, which runs along Old N.C. 10, Bowden Road and Old Hillsborough Road to the Hawfields Presbyterian Church on N.C. 119. They describe the path as “a priceless cultural and historical resource.”

Planning board votes no

The planning board based their decision on four main criteria, according to Mayor Ed Hooks. Could the proposal materially endanger the public, could it substantially injure the value of any adjoining properties, would it be in harmony with the area, and would it conform with Mebane’s land development plan?

Hooks said he thought the Buc-ee’s team made their case “very, very effectively,” but several of the planning and zoning officials voted against the proposal citing concerns about the traffic the Buc-ees would bring.

The proposed 32-acre mega-gas station would be located off Interstate 40, just one exit west of Tanger Outlets, an already popular shopping hub. The plot, which is mostly overgrown grass and trees, would transform into an immense Buc-ee’s complex large enough to fit more than 18 Sheetz stores or half a standard Walmart inside. The site would include 600 parking spaces, and officials expect it would draw around five million visitors a year.

Those numbers mean surrounding roads and on-ramps would need extensive upgrades to prepare for the influx of traffic. Hooks said the Buc-ee’s proposal includes more than 20 improvements to the interstate and nearby roads, encompassing the bridge, stoplights, turn lanes, additional lanes and longer exits and entrances to handle the backup.

“Buc-ee’s presents a major problem,” Hooks said. “They have addressed the DOT, our own traffic engineering firm, their engineering firm. They all come up with a traffic impact analysis, and the DOT makes them address those needs, and they’ve done it very well. Now, does that mean it’s going to eliminate the problem? Who knows? Only time will tell.”