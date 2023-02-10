SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Night to Shine event is back, bringing together over 100 people with special needs and disabilities to celebrate a night of fun and glamour.

The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is being held at the Salem Baptist Church in Surry County.

This year’s event got off to a great start as 16 ladies, ranging in age from 18 to 85, spent three hours getting pampered at Surry Community College’s cosmetology school early Friday morning.

The students used their talent to make the guests from the Dunmore Plantation Assisted Living Facility feel fabulous.

Night to Shine event held in Surry County

As they got ready for their prom, the women shared stories about their big night and couldn’t stop smiling as they prepared to make a grand entrance at the Salem Baptist Church.

Throughout the week, the church’s gymnasium was transformed into a Hollywood wonderland for the event.

Guests will be greeted by paparazzi who are lined up on the red carpet, ready to capture the special moment.

“It just fills your heart with joy to see that they are having the time of their lives,” said event organizer Breann Wise.

It was a night filled with love, joy and glamour that the guests will never forget.