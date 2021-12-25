‘Nice to see everybody come together’: Dozens of families enjoy Chair City Christmas in Thomasville on Christmas Eve

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of families gathered in downtown Thomasville to enjoy a night at the Chair City Christmas event on Christmas Eve.

The event was from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the heart of downtown Thomasville. Families enjoyed live Christmas music, hot cocoa and just being around family.

The event was held to boost the Christmas spirit with a free family fun outing hours before the big day Saturday.

Families got to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and get a gift after meeting Santa.

Thomasville resident Kasie Bremer said after the tough year and a half everyone has endured, Chair City Christmas was a great way to bring the community together.

“With the COVID pandemic going on, it’s nice to see everybody come together. It’s nice to come out with my family, enjoy some listening to music. You got Santa and Mrs. Claus out here which is nice…I mean, you can’t go wrong here in Thomasville,” Bremer said.