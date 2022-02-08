Newly released 911 calls tell what happened in a deadly Randolph County house fire that left a 2-year-old dead

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 911 calls just released are helping us learn what happened at a home in the Fair Grove Community in Thomasville.

A 2-year-old boy died in the fire on Feb. 2.

Neighbors and relatives tell FOX8 people had to hold the grandmother back at the scene, so she did not enter the burning home.

She got so close, she suffered minor burns before people told her the flames were too intense to enter the house and search for the missing child.

Almost a week later, a smoke smell still lingers in the air.

We learned Tuesday the children stayed with their grandparents that night so their mother could work her overnight job at Walmart.

A homeowner saw his neighbor’s home on fire and called 911.

“If they come straight down Wright Road, hit the dirt road, go right down to the bottom, they will see the smoke. They will see the house,” the caller said.

A grandmother, grandfather and their two grandchildren were in the home on the 6600 block of Wright Road when the fire started.

“I cannot find my grandson,” the grandfather said on a 911 call. “I had two of my grandkids stay here last night. I can find one of them, but I can’t find the other one.”

The assistant chief with the Fair Grove Fire Department tells FOX8 the flames started at the back of the home.

The mother got a call on the morning of Feb. 2 telling her to come home immediately.

When she arrived, smoke was coming out of the home, fire trucks and hoses lined the street and everything inside the house was destroyed.

The mother of the 2-year-old also works at the Thomasville Ruby Tuesday Restaurant where co-workers considered her family.

They have already raised a little over $1,500 to help her and make sure her son gets a proper funeral.

Relatives tell FOX8 the 2-year-old will be laid to rest Thursday.

The Randolph County fire marshal has not filed his final report on the cause of the fire.

If you want to support this family, we have a link to the GoFundMe.