New video shows damage at Burlington Wendy’s after it was hit by car; estimated $30,000 in structural damage

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department were called to the scene of an accident Monday around 11 p.m. when a car hit the Wendy’s on Eric Lane in Burlington.

The two people in the car had minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The building sustained “significant damage”.

It’s estimated the structural damage will cost around $30,000 to fix, with no estimates for anything inside of the building that may be damaged or lost.

The Wendy’s will be closed until it can be inspected by Burlington Inspections Department and deemed structurally sound.

The driver of the truck is charged with reckless driving, and was not impaired.