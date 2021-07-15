New surveillance video shows moments before man was hit, critically injured in Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New surveillance video shows moments leading up to a man getting hit by a car and left in the middle of Randleman Road.

Greensboro police said at 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, a black 2015-2020 Toyota Corolla hit a 39-year-old man and took off.

At least four people dialed 911 after they saw the victim in need of medical attention.

“Come here on Randleman Road. Somebody just got hit, they’re lying in the street now,” one person told 911 dispatchers. “Hurry up. It’s right by Lawrence Street. I’m trying to stop cars.”

On Thursday, police were out at the corner of Randleman Road and Lawrence Street, looking at surveillance videos and talking with people in the community.

In one surveillance video obtained by FOX8, a man is seen walking with a backpack and a hat along Randleman Road.

A camera captured him cross the road in front of Odds and Ends Furnishings, and a few moments later, his hat and backpack tumble behind a black Toyota Corolla that keeps driving away.

“I was just driving and saw this backpack in the street,” another person told 911 dispatchers. “I looked to the right and I just saw this guy laying in the road.”

People living on Lawrence Street told us they’re concerned.

“I see a lot of people walking. There’s a Family Dollar right there, people walk there sometimes, or they walk down to a restaurant to grab something to eat,” Domonique Cummings said. “A lot of people are walking down this road.

Cummings and her neighbors said they don’t see drivers being safe.

As she was talking with FOX8, a car sped past them.

“He’s driving kind of fast, but I’ve seen much faster,” Cummings said.

“It’s like racetracks, people coming through here like 90 miles an hour,” her neighbor Dina said.

They told FOX8 they think it’s a dangerous intersection and they’ve always been worried someone would get hurt.

“It is a recipe for disaster being that so many people walk down this road and there’s a lot of stores that people go to,” Cummings said.

They hope police figure who’s behind this hit and run soon.

“It’s ridiculous. I pray for that guy’s family and for him, to get well and have a speedy recovery. I hope they catch the person or person who did this,” Dina said.

Neighbors told FOX8 they hope this tragedy also raises awareness of things they feel they need to make their community safer.

“A crosswalk would be helpful, right there at Randleman and Lawrence, it would be helpful for people crossing,” Cummings said.

“There needs to be more light, more lighting especially at nighttime,” Dina said.

Investigators are looking for a 2015 to 2020 black Toyota Corolla.

They say the front grill should be missing and the car has a 30-day paper tag.

FOX8 is told the victim is still in the hospital in critical condition.