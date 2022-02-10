New strategy released to keep NC kids safe in the classroom as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline

(WGHP) — State health officials are shifting the focus on a part of the “StrongSchoolsNC” public health toolkit.

On Thursday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials announced revised guidance to drop contact individual tracing for all K-12 students and staff.

It recommends students be out of school only when they’re sick or test positive for COVID-19.

“We definitely see a roadmap out,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, the state health director and chief medical officer for the NCDHHS. “All of our leading indicators are coming down. Our hospitalizations are coming down. That tells me we’re going in the right direction.”

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard, overall case counts are dropping, hospitalizations are leveling off and the death toll is decreasing.

Tilson told FOX8 that state health experts considered new variants have a shorter incubation period with rapid transmission and a larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases. She said many infections are not identified by public health because people don’t get tested or use at-home tests.

“The contact tracing and the exclusion of those people identified as close contacts is not an effective tool for decreasing the risk of transmission in most settings now,” she said.

Tilson said by the time contract tracing is completed the person may no longer be contagious.

“It will still be an important tool in some of our high-risk settings like our nursing homes, like a congregate care setting,” she said.

Often people are the most contagious before they have obvious symptoms and may not realize what they have is COVID-19.

“Notification of potential exposures is still there,” Tilson said. “We sure want our parents to know that if their child is exposed.”

She still wants students to stay home if they test positive. For now, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated remain the best line of defense against the virus.

“As long as…we’re in these very, very widespread transmissions, high and substantial…our recommendation is for universal masking in indoor public settings. But once we come down into more moderate or low, then schools can make masking optional,” she said.

Tilson told FOX8 the masking recommendation may change as the temperature changes.

“As we come into the warmer weather, into the spring, I see those cases coming down pretty quickly,” Tilson said. “I’m hopeful that it won’t be too far away to get to those levels to make those masks optional.”

The new toolkit recommendations go into effect on Feb. 21.