New signs installed warning of dam along Dan River after deadly tubing accident

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New signs were installed along the Dan River warning of the Duke Energy dam on Tuesday.

The signs were installed after a tubing accident claimed the lives of four people, with a fifth still missing.

According to Duke Energy, the yellow signs are 700 feet upstream in a highly visible spot, about 400 feet before the portage so rafts have ample time to get to the path leading around the dam. The red signs are installed on the dam itself.

On June 16, an Eden family went tubing with relatives visiting from La Porte, Indiana. The nine family members went tubing on the Dan River around 7:30 p.m., just before dark. At some point, the tubes went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden.

Four people were rescued, three of which were teenagers.

Those rescued were three members of the Eden family — 35-year-old Rueben Villano, 14-year-old Eric Villano and 18-year-old Irene Villano — as well as 14-year-old Karlos Villano, of La Porte.

Four bodies have been recovered from the river. The bodies recovered were those of Eden family members 7-year-old Isiah Crawford, 27-year-old Bridish Crawford and 30-year-old Antonio Ramon, as well as 14-year-old Sophia Wilson, of La Porte.

Teresa Villano, 35, of Eden, is still missing as of Tuesday night.