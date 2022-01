GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Publix is on the way to Greensboro, according to the company.

On Monday, a spokesperson announced that Publix Super Markets will be opening a location at Westover Gallery on the northeast corner of Westover Terrace and Mill Street.

The store is expected to open in fall 2024.

There is currently one Publix in Greensboro, at 6029 W. Gate City Boulevard. The company also has a location in High Point, Burlington, Winston-Salem and Clemmons.