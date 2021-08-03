New Powerball drawings will give North Carolinians 3 chances a week to win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A change coming to the national Powerball game this month will give North Carolinians three chances a week to win a jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, Powerball will add a Monday night drawing to the current schedule of Wednesday and Saturday nights drawings. Tickets will still remain at $2, and the odds of winning any of the nine prizes in each drawing will stay the same.

“The change creates the possibility of adding millions to someone’s Monday nights,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC Education Lottery. “We hope North Carolinians enjoy having an extra chance each week to win a jackpot.”

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and increase each drawing until they are won. The game change is expected to result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. Wednesday’s jackpot is $211 million as an annuity or $153.9 million in cash.

Five North Carolina players have won jackpots so far, and North Carolinians regularly win other big prizes. The most recent big win happened in the July 14 drawing when a Brunswick County longshoreman won a $2 million prize.

All 48 U.S. lotteries involved in the Powerball game will sell tickets for the Monday drawings Just like Wednesday and Saturday. The Monday night drawings will be held at 10:59 p.m.