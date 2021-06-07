New playground opens at Finch Park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington’s busiest park just got a little busier on Monday with the addition of a bigger and better playground.

The new playset at Finch Park has many firsts for Lexington Parks and Recreation. It includes artificial turf, so kids in wheelchairs can easily travel across the playground. Plus it has an inclusive whirl where children can wheel themselves onto the spinning ride and play with other kids.

Penny Hale has active grandchildren. She said anticipation of the playground’s opening has been building for days.

“We actually came a couple of times last week, hoping it was open, and they were disappointed,” Hale said. “Then I saw the advertisement it was opening today, and this was our first stop for the day.”

Seeing all the kids sliding down the giant slide, climbing the nets and running up the stairs of the two-story tower brought a smile to Lexington Parks and Recreation Director Laura Duran.

“It’s great to go through the planning process, but when it’s actually installed and you get to see the kids enjoying it, what’s better than that?” Duran said.

The playset replaces equipment that was built in 1997. To Lexington Mayor Newell Clark, the new playground shows that the city cares about its current and future residents.

“For our council to make that investment here, it’s letting other folks know that we are investing in ourselves, and that makes it easier for new residents to invest in us as well,” Mayor Clark said.

Duran agreed.

“People don’t think about it. Playgrounds draw tourism or draws people from other areas. It really does,” she said.

So whether you live near or far, parents like Adam Tkaczuk will bring their kids back to Finch Park.

“We only live down the block, so hopefully it will be a regular occurrence for us and not just a one timer,” Tkaczuk said.

Finch Park is on 15 Paul Beck Road in Lexington.