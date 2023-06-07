(WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper launched a safety initiative Monday dedicated to raising awareness about storing firearms called NC SAFE. On Wednesday, members of the Department of Public Safety joined local law enforcement from all over the Triad in Greensboro to encourage gun owners to lock up their guns.

One of the most sobering statistics is that firearms are the leading cause of injury-related death of children in North Carolina, and law enforcement says it’s often preventable.

From 2019 to 2021, the rate of children dying from firearms has doubled in North Carolina. That includes accidents, homicides and suicides.

“This can happen. It will happen unless we do something like this SAFE campaign to really make a change, to put it out there to secure these firearms effectively,” said High Point Chief of Police Travis Stroud.

The campaign urges gun owners to think twice about how they store their firearms.

“Don’t let the thing that you bought to protect your family turn out to be the thing that ends up harming your family,” said William Lassiter with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He also issued an emotional plea.

“If your child takes your gun to school or if that child uses that gun to commit suicide or harm somebody else, the guilt and feelings you will have for the rest of your life are insurmountable,” Lassiter said.

They recommend gun safes and gun locks as well as storing ammunition separately from the firearm itself and never in a vehicle.

“It’s sort of staggering the number of individuals that are leaving firearms unsecured in their vehicle. Just because your vehicle is locked does not mean your gun is secured,” Stroud said.

Just in Greensboro, Chief of Police John Thompson says 400 firearms have been taken from cars in the past 18 months.

Click here to learn how to secure firearms and see videos to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep your guns out of the wrong hands and to see a map of places you can safely store a gun temporarily if your home situation becomes volatile.

“You can take that gun and safely store it for a week or two at a gun dealer. Maybe a law enforcement agency. All of those agencies are identified on the map, and we encourage people to use that to remove that weapon from the home … What we are actually looking at is veterans, young kids who are suicidal, to make sure that person doesn’t have easy access to it,” Lassiter said.