New housing coming to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Home builder D.R. Horton is building new homes in north High Point. Both neighborhoods, Waterford Springs and Erynndale, are located near the recently expanded Skeet Club Road.

Sandy Dunbeck is the director of the High Point Economic Development Corporation. She sees home construction as a positive sign that businesses want to relocate to High Point.

“When we work in economic development to recruit industry to this area, all of the assets are here for those industries. The talent is here,” Dunbeck said.

A deep talent pool along with our climate, schools and colleges make the region a great place to live.

“If you look at downtown High Point, the stadium, the condos, a wonderful quality of life. I can’t think of a better place to live than right here,” Dunbeck said.

Homeowner Don McKinnon sees it differently.

“Do we really need every inch of High Point that has greenery to be covered up in new house?” McKinnon said.

Just feet away from McKinnon’s home, D.R. Horton will build 42 homes at the Waterford Springs site. Not too far away, D.R. Horton’s 47-acre site could have as many as 140 lots.

McKinnon fears the homes could overwhelm Southwest Guilford Elementary, Middle and High Schools.

“We are going to bring in 42 new families with how many kids with them? The same developer is building one even bigger than here. Where do all of these kids go?” McKinnon said.

The home construction can’t be stopped.

So as McKinnon stood on the Waterford Springs site, he pointed to two large buildings in the distance. One is a warehouse. The other is a factory.

He wants his future neighbors to think twice before they decide to build their new home.

“It doesn’t look good to wake up every morning and look out your back window and see this factory that could expand even closer to your back yard,” McKinnon said.

Economic development leaders believe the Piedmont has too many positives for companies and developers to ignore.

The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance is promoting the region through its website.