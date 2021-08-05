New Garden Road closed after crash knocks down powerlines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A single-vehicle crash involving downed lines has shut down part of New Garden Road.

New Garden Road between Quadrangle Drive and West Friendly Avenue is currently closed.

According to crews on the scene, a car hit a utility pole swerving to avoid a deer. At least seven crews are on the scene assisting with the repair.

Greensboro police say it could be 4 hours before the road is re-opened, so please be careful or find alternate routes for your morning commute. They are expecting the road to reopen by 1 p.m.