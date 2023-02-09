BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street.

Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit him. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Police say no charges have been filed. The driver stayed on the scene and is working with police.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. You can also anonymously call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.