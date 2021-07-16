New details in rescue of Archdale man who broke his ankle hiking Appalachian Trail

Maine Warden Service Teams Up With Multiple Groups To Rescue Injured Appalachian Trail Hiker (Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife)

MOUNT ABRAM TOWNSHIP, M.N. – Maine Game Wardens and over 30 first responders and volunteers rescued an injured Appalachian Trail hiker on Spaulding Mountain Thursday.

“Without the assistance from all of the first responders and volunteers, getting Mr. Sullivan off of the trail would have taken much longer. Trail conditions were wet, rocky and steep. It was a great coordinated effort by all involved to get rescuers to the top of Sugarloaf and carrying Mr. Sullivan off the mountain. We have a great group of people in Franklin County to make rescue operations like this one run smooth,” said Maine Game Warden Sergeant Scott Thrasher.

Richard Sullivan, 65 of Archdale, NC, was hiking the Appalachian Trail from Maine to Georgia with his son Daniel. They were at the top of Spaulding Mountain when he slipped and fell. Sullivan called 911 at around 1:00 p.m.

Sullivan was in a remote section of the Appalachian Trail where access is difficult.

Rescuers first reached Sullivan around 5 p.m. Rescuers used a special litter equipped with a mountain biking wheel mounted on the bottom to help Archdale to an awaiting vehicle.

Sullivan was then transported down the mountain and taken to Carrabassett Valley Fire Department where he was then transported by NorthStar Ambulance to Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Farmington.