New details emerge in case of Greensboro man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 2 women

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — 911 calls from two Guilford County women illustrate the terrifying moments when they were allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.

Elmarco Deangelo King, 22, of Greensboro, is charged with assaulting, kidnapping and raping two Greensboro women.

One of the victims told FOX8 she met King on an adult website. The 40-year-old woman agreed to meet him on Bellevue Street near his house on Oct. 5.

According to 911 calls he jumped in her car and pulled out a gun. He allegedly forced her to drive to different spots and sexually assaulted her.

Weeks earlier, another alleged victim. A 56-year-old woman. According to 911 calls, she was tied up in a bathtub. She told 911 operators she agreed to meet King at the Howard Johnson Inn to sell him some jewelry from her husband. Arrest warrants describe how she was strangled and raped by King.

King is in the Guilford County jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

Investigators are only aware of two victims and are encouraging anyone else who has had interactions with King to come forward and assist in the investigation.