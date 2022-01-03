New details emerge after man found dead, child injured in ‘smoking-related’ fire in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged after a man was killed and another seriously injured in a fire in Reidsville on Friday, according to the Reidsville Fire Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. the RFD responded to the 2600 block of Reid School Road when they were told about a residential structure fire with a person still inside the home.

While bringing the fire under control, firefighters found Jim Hardy Cochran, 57, dead in the home.

Another person, who was only identified as a juvenile, was taken to a local hospital with serious fire-related injuries. The child has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

Crews believe the fire was smoking-related.

The Reidsville Fire Department says nothing appears to be suspicious or criminal in nature at this time.