RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Fighting cancer is a tough battle.

It can be harder for people who live in rural communities where receiving treatment can mean driving a long way.

Soon people in one Piedmont Triad community won’t have to worry about going too far to get the help they need.

A plot of land off Spero Road and Highway 74 in Asheboro doesn’t look like much right now,

This time next year, it’ll be a place for people battling cancer.

Cone Health has plans to build a 36,000-square-foot cancer center.

Right now, most people in the community and surrounding areas depend on Randolph Health Cancer Center to receive care.

Their partnership with Cone Health is almost over. The Vice President of Oncology Skip Hislop believes a new cancer center will benefit those in rural areas.

“People who don’t want to drive places or go to the big city of Greensboro to make sure they get the care they need, don’t have to drive,” Hislop said. “People tend to get sick when they get treated for cancer care, and we don’t want to drive an hour or more than that to get the care that they need.”

Hislop says the new building will also have new technology to help doctors.

“The first example is the piece of equipment that provides radiation treatment to patients. It’s going to be brand new. The current equipment is about 15 years old,” Hislop said.

He also said another healing garden will also be built.

“So they [patients] can just concentrate on relaxing and feeling good while they go through their cancer treatment. And there’s support services … We’re going to be providing social work care, nutritional therapy, nutritional care, which is something that we don’t do right now. Space constraint is really what’s causing that,” Hislop said.

Hislop says he hopes to finally break ground in the next 30 to 60 days.

The project will cost more than $32 million and is expected to be completed in Nov. 2024.