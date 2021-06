GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New animals have arrived at the Greensboro Science Center!

The animals will be part of the center’s new Revolution Ridge exhibits.

Revolution Ridge, a $15.5M zoo expansion project, is scheduled to open to GSC members on June 3 at 9:00 a.m. and to all GSC guests on June 4 at 9:00 a.m.

Back in April, FOX8 photojournalist Josh Nagy got a look at some of the new arrivals.