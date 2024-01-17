THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New amenities and renovations are coming to parks in Thomasville.

The city council approved a Parks and Recreation masterplan on Tuesday night.

It’s been more than a decade since the city had one. The goal is to bring the amenities and features Thomasville residents want.

The plans are all written down in a master plan. It spells out some of the city’s short-term and long-term projects.

“We’re very excited about the plan because it’s something that we knew that we needed to get in the works,” Thomasville Parks and Recreation Director Cory Tobin said.

The projects are based on feedback from Thomasville residents, including Luis Trinidad, who recently moved to Thomasville to escape big city living.

He said the parks could use some improvements.

“The swings and make the basketball court a little better … At night, you can’t really see because they don’t have … light bulbs,” Trinidad said.

Concerns like these are considered in the master plan.

Right now, the priority projects include a new dog park, improving pickle ball courts and a renovated community center.

“Our first goal is to serve the residents of Thomasville, but we also understand the value and the economic development impact of a vital Parks and Recreation Department,” Tobin said.

With a plan in place, the goal is to improve the quality of life in Thomasville.

It will cost the department between $5 million to $10 million to complete the entire masterplan.

The team hopes they can chip away at these projects over time as they look for grant money to apply for.