GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A New Aldi is set to open in Greensboro next week, according to a statement released by the company.

The new supermarket will open Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. on 2965 Battleground Avenue.

The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open around 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.

Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and could become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.