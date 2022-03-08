‘Never thought they’d go this high’: Triad drivers feel impact of gas prices rising daily

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Triad drivers are feeling the impact of the gas price spikes.

A regular gallon of gas increased 30 cents within hours at the Trindale Mini-Mart on N.C. 62 in Trinity.

It surpassed $4 dollars and was $4.19 as of Tuesday evening.

“It’s crazy right now,” said Heather Cartrette, Trindale Mini-Mart manager. “Everybody’s complaining about it.”

Drivers rushed to the pump when the price was $3.89 Tuesday morning. At the time, it was one of the cheapest prices around town.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said James O’Neal, who stopped by the gas station. “I never thought they’d go this high.”

O’Neal filled up only half of his tank, and the total was $39.50.

“Before these prices went up on gas, I could fill up for $30,” he said. “So it’s a big hit.”

A spike in price means he’s going to cut back on driving to church.

“I used to go two, three times a week to visit the guys down there at my church, and I’m not able to do that now,” O’Neal said.

Paying more at the pump hurts the bottom line at Mason Tucker’s small business.

“It seems like it’s never going to stop really,” Tucker said. “Now we’re struggling just to make it job to job with the gas prices climbing.”

Tucker is adjusting to save money.

“I’m having to carpool with my friend just to get to work,” he said. “We travel everywhere.”

Cartrette told FOX8 the price must reflect what they’re paying to restock the fuel tanks.

“It’s the gas companies, and we still have to make a little off of it,” she said. “It’s not like it’s price gouging. It’s just what the economy is going through right now.”

She said they’re trying to look out for customers.

“I think we’re really fortunate that it’s just the gas we’re having to deal with and not the same things other countries are having to deal with right now,” Cartrette said. “Even though people like to complain about the gas prices, it could be a lot worse.”

Drivers told FOX8 they hope to make ends meet until gas prices level out.

“I guess I’m going to ride it out like everybody else and see what happens,” Tucker said.