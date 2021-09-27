Neighbors, students react after High Point crash leaves hundreds without power; 3 Guilford schools moved to remote learning

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Spending the day at home and learning from a laptop is not the way Dylan Flores expected to start his school day on Monday.

“It’s not unfamiliar. It just reminded me about how quarantine was about 6 months ago,” Flores said.

The Southwest Guilford High School student sat in his kitchen doing math assignments. His school was one of three forced into remote learning because of the outages.

“Everyone around here had power except for the school,” he said.

Southwest Elementary School and Southwest Middle School are the other two schools that closed.

Police tell FOX8 a red car hit a pole at the intersection of Resthaven and Skeet Clubb Roads just before 2 a.m. causing the outage.

“It was a rough start without power,” said neighbor David Hochreiter.

Hochreiter who lives in the Meadow Valley community had to adjust his morning along with some of his neighbors who used the opportunity to get some chores done.

“It gives me the opportunity to do some outside work, and we just moved in a few weeks ago, so there is plenty to do,” said neighbor Mike Whaley.

As for the driver involved in the crash, the person was not injured.

Police say there are no charges at this time.