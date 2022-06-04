ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest in the possible home invasion that led to two people being shot early Friday in Asheboro.

Jailen Harris, 25, of the town of Badin is charged with felony first-degree burglary.

Neighbors are on edge after waking up Friday morning to a heavy police presence outside their doors. A 9-1-1 call hang up alerted officers to Underwood Street in Asheboro just after 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found two men shot near this home on Traci Street. One man was behind the house with multiple gunshot wounds on his body. The other had gunshot wounds to his leg. He ran and made it to a house a short distance away on Hinshaw Street.

One was airlifted to a Forsyth County medical center with serious injuries. The other was taken by ambulance to a Guilford County medical center.

Police arrested Jailen Harris on Friday after his release.

Investigators tell FOX8 it appears the victim of the home invasion shot at Harris and the other suspect.

“You’re breaking into somebody’s personal home,” said a woman who lives in the area and didn’t want to be identified. “What do you think is gonna happen?”

The woman said this isn’t the first break-in in this neighborhood.

“The last past like five to six months for whatever reason like four or five houses have been broken into,” she said.

That includes a break-in at her house while her family was out of town.

“There’s not a night where we don’t check our doors and there’s not a night where we don’t have access to a gun that’s in our bedroom,” she said.

As a mother to two young children, knowing this could happen while she’s sleeping keeps her up at night.

“Most of the time people are home at 4:00 in the morning,” she said. “For something like that to happen, it’s just so uneasy and it’s unsettling knowing that it could’ve easily been anybody that we knew.”

FOX8 reached out to Asheboro Police for an updated condition on the suspect airlifted, but they don’t have one. Investigators are still interviewing people to find out if the shooting was in self-defense.

Harris has a first appearance in Randolph County court Monday afternoon.