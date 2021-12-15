Neighbors react after 6-year-old boy hit by car in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “It could have been so much worse.” That’s what neighbors are saying after a car hit a 6-year-old boy in Greensboro Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department said the 6-year-old is stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

“One of them kept darting across the street,” neighbor Robby Gray said.

Gray watched from across his yard as a group of kids played near a sidewalk on Pisgah Church Road, a busy four-lane road.

“I saw these kids, about four or five little boys, they were up and down the sidewalk, one was on the scooter. I said to myself, I hope those kids don’t get hit in the street,” Gray said.

Exactly what Gray feared happened.

“I figured it was one of those kids, which it was,” Gray said.

“The kid was laying where the fire hydrant is. That lady was on her toes because if she would have been driving like some of those people who come through here, he would have been dead meat.”

The driver stayed on the scene.

Police responded to the area just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness who did not want to be identified was on her way to pick her two sons from day care when she stumbled upon the scene.

“I got closer, I thought it was a dog, then I realized it was a child. I saw their clothes,” she said.

She says the situation still lingers in her mind, being a mother herself.

“It was really traumatizing. I thought of it being my own son,” she said.

Police say there will be no charges in the case.