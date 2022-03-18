(WGHP) — You may think living next to a fire station would be noisy, but Elbert Canter who lives about a mile from Station 41 in the Cedar Square community says that’s not the case.

“They say they are there 24/7, 365 days a year, but everyone in the neighborhood knows different,” Canter said.

He says the has called 911 for house fires and for medical emergencies several times, including when his brother had a heart attack.

He showed FOX8 a report where the Sophia Fire Department had to respond about seven miles out from his home.

“Called the ambulance. The ambulance got there first. The fire dept should have been there first because they are a mile and a half down the road,” Canter said.

He and a group of neighbors stood outside his home on Friday afternoon. They all had different stories but the same concerns.

“We all have family members who will need help immediately. If they can’t get there quick enough, it could be a life or death situation,” said neighbor Joel Hunt.

Neighbors say they worry about every minute added to their response.

“I hear talk about we don’t even need a fire department down here. If we can’t call the fire department and get a response for them, it puts a doubt in everyone’s mind. We pay taxes like everyone else,” he said.

Guil Rand Fire Chief Luke Richardson oversees Station 20 in Archdale. He also has to manage four other sub-stations in the area.

“Every one of our fires stations are staffed 24/7, 365 days a year by paid firefighters. Our head station has a battalion chief, two lion officers, two full-time fire officers 24/7. Our outlying stations each have two,” Richardson said.

He says up until 2018, they were only operating with one at each substation.

Richardson tells FOX8 that while all stations run 24/7 days a year, there have been times where no one is at the station because they are out responding to another call or training.

“I would love to have three to four firefighters were not there yet, but I can’t ask the taxpayers right now to shoulder that burden,” he said.

There were 423 calls made to station 41 last year. Other agencies had to respond to 18 of those calls because the firefighters assigned to the station were either training or responding to another call.

Canter and his neighbors have started a petition to always keep one firefighter at the station.

“We got around 150 neighbors,” Canter said.

They say it puts doubt in their minds when they see it empty.

“A lot of us are getting old, and we may need emergency help,” Canter said.

Richardson says safety is the reason they can’t leave only one firefighter at the station at a time.

He says it costs roughly $60,000 to employ one firefighter, so getting the funding will take time.