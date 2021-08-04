Neighbors concerned after several drive-by shootings in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ten drive-by shootings in Alamance County within the last few weeks have residents on edge.

In most of the shootings, no one was hit, and authorities have made some arrests and charged some juveniles.

“The gunshots, you don’t know where they are coming from, where they are going, what direction they’re aimed in,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

That’s how neighbors are reacting after drive-by shootings have happened in their Burlington community on Old Glencoe Road.

Deputies told FOX8 in a news release, “Most of the shootings involved vehicles, and traditional drive-by shootings. In addition, law enforcement believes the suspects are between the ages of 15-17.”

One person is recovering after a bullet struck them. At least one home was damaged.

Law enforcement officers believe the shootings are connected and gang-related.

“You don’t know if they are shooting at somebody or if they are target practicing,” a neighbor said.

She has lived in the community for 30 years. She lives within feet of the house that was struck. She’s worried, and even installed a fence around her home to keep her safe.

“I just thought that might be a better idea to make sure people stay out my yard. I have a locked fence in the front, in the back I have cameras installed. Nobody can approach my house without me seeing them. That still doesn’t take away the fear that one day someone is not going to care,” she said.

She says simple chores around the house make her fearful.

“I hire someone to do my lawn work, because I don’t want to be out in the yard and don’t know what might be coming up behind me,” she said.

“Every citizen in this county deserves to live in peace in their neighborhood and enjoy life without having to lock yourself inside the house because you’re scared of getting shot, or their children being shot. We’re not going to tolerate it here,” Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said.

He said the uptick in crime in the county has him concerned.

“When you let these gangs come in, get established, it’s only going to get worse. We’re going to put a stop to it if we must put every man in this agency, and city of Burlington in those areas, we have got to stop it,” he said. “We have people that are scared right now here in Alamance County, and our cities. We are going to join forces with Burlington Police Department. We are going to stop what is going on.”

The sheriff went on to say the case is under investigation. He wants the public’s help by locking their vehicles. If you have a teenager, know where they are, and if you see something, say something.